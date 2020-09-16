SI.com
DB Lewis Leads Cowboys 'Good News' Injury Report

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - On a day when Sean Lee is joining Leighton Vander Esch by going under the surgical knife, it seems counterintuitive to report on the "good news'' of the Dallas Cowboys' Wednesday injury/practice report.

But these things are relative -and Jourdan Lewis, on an individual basis, certainly sees this as a good day.

The Cowboys have their lingering IR problems as to start the season they put La’el Collins, Ventell Bryant and Lee on three-week injured reserve. ... and the problems have mounted, with Blake Jarwin, Cam Erving and Leighton Vander Esch now joining them.

Of critical importance: Jarwin is done for the year with an ACL injury, while Vander Esch could miss more than eight weeks after collarbone surgery.

And now Lee (with surgery for his sports hernia) is now unavailable for another six weeks.

The Cowboys seem a bit behind the 8-ball in the injury department as a pair of 0-1 teams meet at noon Sunday at AT&T Stadium as the Atlanta Falcons roll into town.

But a look at the official Wednesday injury list - which of course doesn't include IR guys or surgical procedures - offers a glimpse of sunshine.

The first injury report of the week for the Cowboys shows the return to practice of Jourdan Lewis, his ankle issue apparently healed. It also shows a lengthy list of Falcons dealing with issues ...

But Lewis' return helps. 

And the sideline presence of Randy Gregory buoys. And hopefully Sean Lee comes out of this thing OK.

