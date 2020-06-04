CowboyMaven
Cowboys Gain $7M in Cap Space As Frederick Retirement Official

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Officially, the Dallas Cowboys just gained $7 million in 2020 salary cap space as sources tell CowboysSI.com that the post-June 1 retirement of All-Pro center Travis Frederick is now - as of June 4 - a done deal.

The Cowboys were faced with two options here: They could take the full cap hit this year, which would cost $11.04 million (and result in a savings of only $935,000). Or, the Cowboys could wait until after June 1 at which time he would file his paperwork and the team would place him on the Reserve/Retired List.

That action - which would allow Dallas to spread the impact of the cap hit over the course of two years, thus saving $7 million this year but having him count against the 2021 cap to the tune of $6 million - is the one the Cowboys have chosen.

Cowboys sources tell us there is no correlation between the brief delay on Frederick's paperwork and the fact the team has yet to sign first-round pick CeeDee Lamb or any of the club's other recent selections in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Cowboys were believed to have about $4 million in cap room before the Frederick transaction and now have about $11 million in room.

The Cowboys believe they have a variety of options in the wake of the departure of the standout center, including Frederick backup Joe Looney, young vets Connor Williams (the starting left guard), Connor McGovern and Adam Redmond, and rookie draftee Tyler Biadasz.

