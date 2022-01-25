Cowboys BREAKING: Kellen Moore Unlikely to Leave - Sources

Moore is not expected to land a new job in this hiring cycle, according to league sources.

Kellen Moore is highly regarded for his play-calling, and is considered to have a bright future as a head coach despite the Dallas Cowboys’ recent playoff stumble.

But that future chance will likely come next off-season, with offensive coordinator Moore expected to stay with Dallas for 2022.

As colleague Aaron Wilson notes at Pro Football Network, Moore has interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars. However, Moore is not expected to land a new job in this hiring cycle, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Moore presented well in interviews. And those who’ve worked with him have labeled him “the smartest coach in the room.” But at least one hiring committee came away wondering if he has the commanding personality and leadership style to stand in front of an entire team and grab players’ attention. What this means for the Cowboys going forward is this: Moore will be back with the Cowboys in 2022.

That’s a good thing, especially for a team poised to lose defensive coordinator Quinn, who is fielding offers from more than one franchise, including the Broncos. (And even as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is unhappy about the way his offense finished under head coach Mike McCarthy and Moore.) There would be continuity on offense with Moore, Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and running back Ezekiel Elliott (with Amari Cooper also presently under contract) leading an attack that finished first in points and yards per game last season.

Moore, 33, has a strong future. One more season could make him a more attractive head coaching candidate — especially coaching Lamb and a pair of Pro Bowl offensive linemen.

“I think Moore is one of the better offensive coordinators that we’ve faced,” New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick once said. “It’s not just the players. It’s the scheme.”

And it looks like it’ll all stay in place in Dallas … for at least one more year.