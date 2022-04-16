Skip to main content

Kelvin Joseph Problem, Dallas Cowboys Answer in NFL Draft's 'Next Devin Hester'?

Did the Kelvin Joseph Misstep Just Throw a Bone John Fassel’s Way? – Commence Cougar Clamor

FRISCO - Cornerback was not a high draft priority for the Dallas Cowboys. Or at least not until current corner's Kelvin Joseph police-related involvement made it a potential target. 

Joseph is currently being investigated for his involvement in the shooting death of Cameron Ray after an altercation at a Dallas bar. And while actual life and death is infinitely more important that a roster spot, that latter issue must also be addressed.

Joseph’s potential involvement could have the Cowboys - even with Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown already atop the depth chart - looking for cornerback help in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The two-birds/one-stone approach has most always been prudent business. Enter the dual bird. Certainly, Dallas has in-state phenom Marcus Jones on the radar. If not, allow CowboysSI.com to introduce him to all.

Some draft experts are tabbing him "the next Devin Hester.'' Yes, that sound was the emergency brake being engaged. That’s some high praise for a Houston Cougar most have never heard of. The tape has been spun, and the analysis is thorough.

Some draft experts suggest that he might be a third-round pick.

This seems to be a very instinctive and determined football player packed into a slight 5-8, 175-pound frame - which maybe makes him a slot corner. He’s a tenacious cornerback with ball skills ... but it’s the other side of the bird solidifying the overall appeal. The young man is a return aficionado, and the Cowboys could benefit greatly from this skill set.

We will argue that more "prudent business practices'' must curtail or end receiver CeeDee Lamb’s incumbency returning punts. As he assumes the primary wide receiver role, his other duties must be eliminated. 

Enter Mr. Jones. Maybe not Devin Hester, but the Cowboys will take the second coming of Kelvin “K-Mart” Martin any day of the week, especially Sundays. 

