Kobe Bryant Dead: Sports World Mourns the Tragic Passing Of NBA Legend

DALLAS - The sports world - the NBA and beyond - is in mourning over the tragic death of legendary athlete Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday morning in a California helicopter crash.

Bryant was among at least four people traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas in California on Sunday morning when a fire apparently broke out, causing the chopper to reel out of control, as first reported by TMZ Sports and later confirmed by network news affiliates in Southern California.

"Unfortunately there were no survivors," Los Angeles County Fire Captain Tony Imbrenda told reporters Sunday.

This weekend began as a celebration of Bryant, with fellow Lakers legend LeBron James passing him on the all-time scoring list.

Now his memory is being celebrated by fans and celebrities from all walks of life.

A call for a downed helicopter in Calabasas went out at 10:01 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Local hikers and bikers apparently reported the downed helicopter. The cause of the crash of the chopper owned by Bryant is under investigation, among the many chapters of this tragic story yet to come. But for now? Mourning.

Bryant, who was 41 years old, starred for two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships and earning 18 All-Star Game berths before his retirement after the 2016 season. He is survived by his wife Vanessa, the mother of his four daughters - Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and newborn Capri.

Bryant was the "villain'' to opponents, mostly due to his excellence. But in retirement, he grew into an "ambassador'' role with support to those who came behind him.

Indeed, his final tweet wasn't about himself ... but about his basketball heir.