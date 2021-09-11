Cowboys’ Agent ‘Appalled’ by NFL Suspension

September 11, 2021
La’el Collins Agent Blasts NFL For ‘Trampling’ on Rights of Suspended Cowboy

“The extent and effort the NFL went to accomplish its ends is appalling.” - Collins’ agent.
Author:

FRISCO - The agent for Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle La'el Collins says he is “appalled” at the NFL for its decision to suspend the player for five games due to a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy.

"We are extremely disappointed in how the NFL has handled this entire matter,” agent Peter Schaffer said via a statement, “from trampling on Mr. Collins' rights to prematurely releasing the information knowing a timely appeal was filed to intentionally misleading the court at the hearing.

“The extent and effort the NFL went to accomplish its ends is appalling.”

Collins is set to miss five consecutive games and then return to the active roster the day after the Cowboys play at the New England Patriots on Oct. 17.

At the center of any dispute: Exactly what Collins did wrong and exactly what the punishment is for doing so. It is Collins’ side’s position that he failed to appear for drug testing, which according to the CBA can draw fines but not suspensions. Another paragraph in the CBA, however, calls for suspensions tor “failing to cooperate with tester.”

It would seem that how the NFL views Collins’ violation, with Schaffer set to argue that Collins simply “missed” test appointments, which would draw the lesser penalty and no missed games. 

Collins sat out the entire 2020 NFL season due to a hip injury. He played in Thursday’s krafts-opening 31-29 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and did do without All-Pro guard Zack Martin alongside him. Martin is due back from the COVID list in time for the Cowboys’ Week 2 game at the Chargers.

