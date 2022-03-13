La'el Collins Trade: 2 Teams Interested as Cowboys 'Sour' on O-Lineman

In the end, there will be suitors lining up for the right to add La'el Collins.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have soured on starting right tackle La’el Collins, one of the reasons the club this weekend granted Collins permission to seek a trade. And it seems two suitors have already emerged for the offensive lineman who the Cowboys wish would "take his job more seriously.''

Tony Pauline at PFN writes, "I’m told at this point the Cowboys would accept anything in return for Collins, even a late-round pick.''

As true at that may be, it still makes very little sense to use in terms of asset management, as a Dallas trade of Collins before June 1 would result in no substantial cap savings (just $1.3 million) while forcing the Cowboys to swallow about $14 million in dead money.

Cowboys management has truly soured on Collins to that extent?

There has been speculation that if they can’t trade Collins, the Cowboys will simply release the offensive tackle. Again, doing this before June 1 is fiscally foolish.

Pauline speculates that "it might be difficult to trade him as he carries a $10 million price tag.'' That's nonsensical to us; Collins is 28 and a blue-chip talent, meaning the $10 million price tag is not at all out of line.

But PFN does bring something to the table in regard to potential suitors for Collins.

Pauline writes, "The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are very interested in acquiring (Collins), though they would need to free up more room under the salary cap should they want to work a trade for him. The Bucs are set at offensive tackle with Donovan Smith on the left side and Tristan Wirfs on the right. However, Collins has the ability to play guard.''

One issue: Collins did not seem enamored with the idea of moving to guard in Dallas.

Additionally, Pauline writes, "The Miami Dolphins are also looking into the possibility of acquiring Collins via a trade. Miami has holes all over its offensive line and is expected to be active in the O-line market when free agency opens next week.''

We might suggest the AFC champ Cincinnati Bengals as another logical fit, as their wobbly line struggled to protect valued QB Joe Burrow. But in the end, there will be suitors lining up for the right to add La'el Collins - causing Cowboys critics to ponder what Dallas knows about him that seems to be escaping the judgment of those likely suitors.