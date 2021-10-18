Lamb Love: CeeDee's Message to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

“I told (Dak) right after the game, on the field and in the locker room ... I told him I love him.'' Lamb says.

Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb was on the receiving end of a series of gigantic plays on Sunday at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots, including the 35-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott in overtime to seal the 35-29 win.

But near the end of the game and after the game, Lamb wanted to deliver. And he wanted Dak to receive.

“I told him right after the game, on the field and in the locker room ... I told him I love him.'' Lamb said. "I’m just gonna keep reminding him because you know, last year wasn’t like this.''

Last year was fine for Lamb. The Oklahoma rookie put up numbers (74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns) that hinted at what might be. But with Prescott out for the year due to that Week 5 ankle injury?

The bigger numbers would have to wait.

And the bigger numbers are here.

Lamb picked up nine receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns against the Patriots, all career-highs. He’s on pace to nearly double his production from last season, and more, thanks to his numbers through six games this year as Dallas has mounted a 5-1 mark (33 receptions for 497 yards and four touchdowns), Lamb has reached 100 career receptions faster than any wide receiver in Cowboys history.

That's how to cement your spot in "The 88 Club.''

Meanwhile, of course, Dak - "We know we're for real!'' - and his numbers are stellar as well. Overcoming errors here (and limping off with a calf problem that requires an MRI), he completed 36 of 51 passes for 445 yards, three touchdowns, a 108.7 passer rating and the 17th game-winning drive of his career.

The 445 yards? That's the most a quarterback has ever thrown for against a Bill Belichick-coached team.

But, Dak said, “It’s not about me. It’s about the whole team.”

True. And it's just about the numbers. It's also about the brotherhood, the bonding ... and the love.