The Dallas Cowboys matchup against the 3-6 Green Bay Packers on Sunday has been labeled a "trap game'' for "America's Team'' ... but inside The Star, the Cowboys are not buying it.

QB Aaron Rodgers and company have lost five straight games, but for Cowboys safety Malik Hooker, that counts for little when the two come face-to-face at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

'They've lost a couple games, but that's nothing to look at," Hooker said. "They're not a bad football team. They have talent, they have good football players. We have just got to go out there and keep playing ball like we know how we want to play and try not to take this one lightly."

Taking a team lightly when it is QB'ed by Rodgers seems a recipe for disaster, despite the team's record - something that Dallas coach Mike McCarthy, the former Packers boss, has this week preached to his Cowboys.

While the Packers quarterback has not been his usual efficient self through nine games, Hooker is still aware of the qualities the 38-year-old possesses.

"I'm sure everybody on this team has high-level respect for Aaron Rodgers and the way he has played ball throughout his career," Hooker said. "It's been amazing."

Sunday's game will have extra significance for McCarthy as he returns to where he spent 13 years and won his only Super Bowl.

There has been so much talk regarding it all week and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott knows what Sunday will mean to his coach.

"Not a lot has to be said about this week," Prescott said. "We know what our coach means to us. We know how long he was up there. We know how special going back is going to be for him."

"Trap game''? Call it what you like. But the Cowboys - from Hooker to McCarthy and the rest - are vowing will not be taking the wounded Packers lightly.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow @aschultz_15 on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!