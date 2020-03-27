Let the Competition Begin: Dallas Signs Kicker Greg Zuerlein

DALLAS – The Dallas Cowboys will have an intriguing competition at kicker in 2020. After opting to bring back kicker Kai Forbath, the Cowboys have also signed longtime NFL kicker Greg Zuerlein to a three-year, $7.5 million contract, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Zuerlein will reunite with special teams coordinator John Fassel, who left the Los Angeles Rams to take the same position with the Cowboys.

Zuerlein is coming off a shaky season in his eighth-year with Rams, making just 72.7- percent of his field goal attempts, including a disappointing 5-for-11 showing from 40-49 yards out.

However, he has excelled in some clutch special teams moments. Zuerlein nailed the game-tying kick and a 57-yard game-winning kick in the NFC Championship Game over the New Orleans Saints to send his team to Super Bowl LIII in 2018.

Competition between Zuerlein and Forbath can only be seen as a positive thing. Reliable special teams is crucial for the Cowboys, especially considering all the drama that surrounded the kicking game in 2019. After missing 10 attempts in 13 games, the Cowboys cut Brett Maher.

Then, the Cowboys added Forbath, who finished the season 10-for-10 on field goals during a three-game run to end the 2019 season. Dallas is Forbath's sixth NFL team in his eight-year NFL career that started with the NFC East-rival Redskins. The Cowboys re-signed Forbath to a one-year contract.

Fassel and new coach Mike McCarthy are faced with the task of deciding which kicker is more convincing to earn the starting nod. Time will tell.