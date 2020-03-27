CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Podcasts

Let the Competition Begin: Dallas Signs Kicker Greg Zuerlein

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS – The Dallas Cowboys will have an intriguing competition at kicker in 2020. After opting to bring back kicker Kai Forbath, the Cowboys have also signed longtime NFL kicker Greg Zuerlein to a three-year, $7.5 million contract, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Zuerlein will reunite with special teams coordinator John Fassel, who left the Los Angeles Rams to take the same position with the Cowboys.

Zuerlein is coming off a shaky season in his eighth-year with Rams, making just 72.7- percent of his field goal attempts, including a disappointing 5-for-11 showing from 40-49 yards out.

However, he has excelled in some clutch special teams moments. Zuerlein nailed the game-tying kick and a 57-yard game-winning kick in the NFC Championship Game over the New Orleans Saints to send his team to Super Bowl LIII in 2018.

Competition between Zuerlein and Forbath can only be seen as a positive thing. Reliable special teams is crucial for the Cowboys, especially considering all the drama that surrounded the kicking game in 2019. After missing 10 attempts in 13 games, the Cowboys cut Brett Maher. 

Then, the Cowboys added Forbath, who finished the season 10-for-10 on field goals during a three-game run to end the 2019 season. Dallas is Forbath's sixth NFL team in his eight-year NFL career that started with the NFC East-rival Redskins. The Cowboys re-signed Forbath to a one-year contract. 

Fassel and new coach Mike McCarthy are faced with the task of deciding which kicker is more convincing to earn the starting nod. Time will tell. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys NFL Free Agency Tracker: Kicker Greg Zuerlein Signed to Compete with Forbath

Updated by the Minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Predictions on Dak, Amari and The Whole Roster of Cowboys Without Contracts

Mike Fisher

Source: 'Movement' With Dak Prescott as Cowboys Re-Engage In Contract Talks

Source: 'Movement' With Dak Prescott as Cowboys Re-Engage In Contract Talks That Could Mean $35 Million APY For Four Years

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Whitt's End: Cowboys Teague Vs. T.O. (Still), Plus DFW Sports Radio Ratings and a Greggo Whopper

Whitt's End: On Dallas Cowboys Rivals George Teague Vs. Terrell Owens (Still), Plus DFW Sports-Talk Radio Ratings and a Greggo Story Starring a Needle

Richie Whitt

Cowboys Icon Michael Irvin Offers Kooky Take On Corona ... Beer

Dallas Cowboys Icon Michael Irvin, Trying To 'Wear The Hat' of A Comedian, Offers A Kooky Take On Corona ... Beer

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Mock NFL Draft 8.0: Wading into 'Player' Pool for 2 DBs

For the eighth edition of my Dallas Cowboys 7-round NFL mock drafts, I did five mocks — and picked the best in each round

Matthew Postins

10 Points: Should Cowboys Sign QB Cam Newton as Dak Prescott's Backup?

Should The Dallas Cowboys Sign QB Cam Newton as Dak Prescott's Backup? Or Jameis Winston? Or Andy Dalton? A 10-Point Examination

Mike Fisher

by

daprofessa13

NFL Free Agency: Raiders Poach Another Player From Cowboys Roster

NFL Free Agency: Coach Jon Gruden's Las Vegas Raiders Poach Another Player From the Dallas Cowboys Roster

Mike Fisher

Cowboys vs. Coronavirus: Megan and Sean Lee Donate $150,000 Toward Fight

The NFL’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Coronavirus: Megan and Sean Lee Donate $150,000 Toward Fighting the Crisis

Mike Fisher

Why Cowboys Cap Number on Dak is $26.824M - And Why It's About To Change

Let's Remove The Shroud of NFL Mystery Here: Why the Dallas Cowboys Cap Number on QB Dak Prescott is $26.824 Million - And Why It's About To Change

Mike Fisher

'Where's Waldo?' The Life (And Near-Death) Of Former DFW Sports Media Star Wally Lynn

'Where's Waldo?' Inside The Life (And Near-Death) Of Former DFW Sports Media Star Wally Lynn

Richie Whitt

by

IndyCarTim