Let's Ask Cowboys Jaylon Smith About Starring in a Super Bowl Ad For Condoms

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith takes football seriously and takes entrepreneurship seriously but when it comes to condoms, it's nice that he's able to laugh at himself.

"Which endorsement deal are you talking about, buddy?'' Jaylon responds to me from the Miami site of Super Bowl LIV, playing coy, when I ask him about the Trojan Condoms social-media marketing campaign that started on Wednesday that features him, his smiling face and a Super Bowl joke about "wrapping up.''

We can kid about whether this arrangement is "on-brand.'' I would argue that the Jaylon Smith I know - sometimes over coffee, as you can see above! - is all about personal responsibility, so yeah, using a condom is very "personal'' and very "responsible.''

In the ad, Jaylon appears to be ready to host a Super Bowl party at his home - complete with popcorn and Game Day balloons - while also giving advice on the importance of "defense,'' which, he points out, "wins championships.''

Jaylon is wearing a Trojan hoodie, telling "my guys'' on the Niners and Chiefs to "remember to wrap up - the quarterback, that is.''

Smith tweets, "My friends at Trojan Condoms are throwing a 'Trojan Sack Party' during the big game. For each sack, they’re giving away a year’s worth of condoms so you can explore with confidence.''

I make a point to explain to Smith that pushing condoms on the air is sort of one of ... well, my bits.

"Condoms, bro, condoms,'' I tell him.

"My brother!'' he responds smoothly and with a smile, recognizing that we have something in Common With Condoms, the difference being he now probably doesn't have to pay for his.