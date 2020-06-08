CowboyMaven
'Let's Unite': Dez & Witten Exchange Thoughts On Injustice

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - If the point was to open up a line of communication, I'd say Dez Bryant succeeded. And, I'd say, so did Jason Witten.

On Sunday, former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant used Twitter to cite a trio of big-name Cowboys leaders, saying someone should have guided them to the Austin protest rally, part of the national movement against racism and social injustice.

"Somebody should have brought Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and Jason Witten to this protest down in Austin,'' Bryant tweeted. "This is not a policy change; this is a heart change. And yeah, I said it.''

The issue is sensitive enough - and Bryant's tweet is just vague enough - to trigger endless assumptions. 

But if one of those is that Bryant, who is black, has hatred in his heart for the Joneses, who are white, I'm telling you that assumption is wrong.

And if one of Witten, who is white, is unwilling to listen to Bryant, I'm telling you that assumption is proving to be wrong as well.

"Dez,'' Witten wrote on Twitter early Monday, "When I saw your tweet, I tried to call you. I don’t know what you’re feeling, but I do know what I stand for and believe in. I believe it’s time for change. I believe we must all listen. I believe together is the way. Let’s unite and impact change together. Much Love.''

Readers of this space are likely aware of the key components here. Bryant, presently out of the NFL, wishes his April 2018 release never happened - but remains close to owner Jerry Jones. As Bryant has explained to be, he feels betrayed by team leaders - among whom he counted himself - who as (then-coach Jason) "Garrett Guys,'' may have supported his ouster.

And he believes Witten, now with the Las Vegas Raiders, was a ringleader of those "Garrett Guys.''

That might be harsh, but it's not "hatred.'' It's a heavy charge, but it's not necessarily a charge of racism. Knowing Bryant as I do, I think he truly believes - as incendiary as it might sound on the surface - that the NFL's white leaders would benefit greatly by learning about this cause.

Indeed, Bryant later tweeted, "I don’t feel like I’m calling them out. But I feel they will get a different understanding of what unity really look(s) like.''

And when Jason Witten responds with "Let's unite''? Followed by a Bryant "prayer'' emoji? The lines of communication - which I believe represent the singular most important avenue to fixing our problem - have been forged.

