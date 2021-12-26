'Lionbacker': Micah is Cowboys Leader of the Pack

“The lion’s always hungry,'' Parsons said to coaches at camp, just loud enough for the “Hard Knocks” TV show to pick up. ... and just memorably enough to now apply for a legal trademark on the phrase.

FRISCO - Where once there was the "Hot Boyz,'' now there is the "Lion Pack.''

“They’re part of the 'Lion Pack' now,” says Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys, who has taken on a defensive leadership role despite his rookie status. “There is no more lone lion. It’s the pride now. Everybody has got to get a piece of the gazelle.”

Parsons, 22, is a Pro Bowl starter, has the inside track on NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and in representing the 10-4 Cowboys, is even in consideration for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, his 12 sacks putting him among the league leaders. He's also quickly developed into a team spokesman, funny, clever, open and insightful as he's been with the media.

“I see some of the stuff Micah says, and it’s like he prepares his shit the night before,” teammate Randy Gregory said. “He knows what you (media) guys are going to ask and he knows what he’s going to say. It’s great for clicks, but I think that speaks to his personality.

"He’s a good guy, funny ... He still has a lot to learn, but a special kid, a good guy to have on the team.”

DeMarcus Lawrence has for years been this defense's vocal (and performance) leader. He was involved in the "Hot Boyz'' movement of the couple of years ago. But not often in recent memory has a Dallas defense played at the level this group is reaching.

“We’re peaking at the right time,” said Parsons, who played at Penn State (the Nittany Lions) and is a movable chess piece in a defense led by Assistant Coach of the Year candidate Dan Quinn.

And while Dallas' takeaways (entering the Sunday night visit from Washington, the playoff-bound Cowboys lead the NFL in that category and are on a run with four takeaways in each of the last three games) are most notable, it's pressure upfront that is contributing. Parsons, Lawrence, Gregory, Neville Gallimore and others are creating havoc in the pocket, certainly doing that two weeks ago in the 27-20 win at Washington ... some of it predictable all the way back to training camp in Oxnard, where Parsons' personality and talent became evident.

“The lion’s always hungry,'' Parsons said to coaches at camp, just loud enough for the “Hard Knocks” TV show to pick up. ... and just memorably enough to now apply for a legal trademark on the phrase.

"Lionbacker'' really should be catching on more. But "Lion Pack''? That'll do as well. ... with plans on Sunday to treat Washington like the aforementioned "gazelle.''

