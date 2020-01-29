CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

LISTEN: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Speaks Out On His Coach - and His Contract

Mike Fisher

Dak Prescott hasn't achieved enough success yet to actually play in a Super Bowl. But as a high-profile NFL star, he's almost required to attend the festivities leading up to the Super Bowl, and that's where our colleague Ian Rapoport caught up with the Dallas Cowboys QB, who offered up positive reviews on new head coach Mike McCarthy and optimistic reviews on his new contract being "something that's good for both (sides).''

“I have confidence something will get done,'' Dak said on the "RapSheet and Friends podcast. "My mindset is to be in Dallas. I’ve got the confidence in my team to get something done, and confidence in the Cowboys that we’ll be able to. ... Something that’s good for both of us.” 

We knew in September that both sides neared an agreement to pay Prescott in the range of $35 million APY, and we know the Joneses view him, at age 26 as the present and future centerpiece of the team. Teammates like Ezekiel Elliott think the same, calling him deserving of a big payday because "he's our heart and soul.''

There may be a franchise tag coming along the negotiation path, and when it does, Dak seems comfortable with the idea that former coach Jason Garrett's replacement, Mike McCarthy can help him get to a level at which he's not just a Super Bowl interview subject.

“I’ve never been part of a (head coaching) change at any level (so) I didn’t really know what to expect,'' Dak said, as transcribed by Jon Machota at The Athletic. "So once the change was made it was more like, ‘OK, let’s do it.’ He’s won a Super Bowl. ... He’s a good coach. Just check his resume.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Super Bowl Voice Troy Aikman Predicts For the Cowboys Under Coach McCarthy

What Does Super Bowl Voice of FOX Sports Troy Aikman Think of His Old Team, The Dallas Cowboys, Hiring Coach Mike McCarthy?

Mike Fisher

'The Muppets': Why Colorful, Quotable Cowboys Coach Jim Tomsula Likes His DT's 'Juicy'

'The Muppets': Why Colorful New Dallas Cowboys Assistant Coach Jim Tomsula Likes His DT's 'Juicy' - And More Colorful and Juicy Quotes

Mike Fisher

Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: Getting Defensive Line Help for Tank Lawrence A Priority

Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: Getting Defensive Line Help for Tank Lawrence Should Be A Priority

Matthew Postins

Culture Shock: Cowboys' Rob Davis On His Job Description And 'The Most Important Room in the Building'

From Inside The Star, We Visit With Cowboys Top Aide Rob Davis On His Job Description And Prioritizing 'The Most Important Room in the Building'

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

'A Blank Slate': Why New Cowboys Special-Teams Coach Fassel Won't Look Backward

'A Blank Slate': New Cowboys Special-Teams Coach John 'Bones' Fassel Won't Look Backward (And If You Watched the 2019 Club, You Know Why)

Mike Fisher

Nolan Notebook: Top 10 Takeaways From Our Conversation With New Cowboys Defensive Coordinator

Nolan Notebook: Top 10 Takeaways From Our Conversation Inside The Star With the New Cowboys Defensive Coordinator

Mike Fisher

Icons Kobe Bryant and Jason Witten, Watching Film Together: 'You Can't Cheat The Muse'

Icons Kobe Bryant of the Lakers and Jason Witten of the Cowboys, Watching Film Together: 'You Can't Cheat The Muse'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: Will A New System Require Some New Linebackers?

Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: Will A New System Require Some New Linebackers?

Matthew Postins

Oklahoma Hires Former Cowboys NFL Rushing Champ DeMarco Murray To Coaching Staff

Oklahoma Hires Former Cowboys NFL Rushing Champ DeMarco Murray To Coaching Staff

Mike Fisher

New Cowboys D-Coordinator Nolan on Tank Lawrence: ‘He’s Bright-Eyed and Excited’

From Inside The Star, New Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Mike Nolan on Tank Lawrence: ‘He’s Bright-Eyed and Excited’

Mike Fisher