Dak Prescott hasn't achieved enough success yet to actually play in a Super Bowl. But as a high-profile NFL star, he's almost required to attend the festivities leading up to the Super Bowl, and that's where our colleague Ian Rapoport caught up with the Dallas Cowboys QB, who offered up positive reviews on new head coach Mike McCarthy and optimistic reviews on his new contract being "something that's good for both (sides).''

“I have confidence something will get done,'' Dak said on the "RapSheet and Friends podcast. "My mindset is to be in Dallas. I’ve got the confidence in my team to get something done, and confidence in the Cowboys that we’ll be able to. ... Something that’s good for both of us.”

We knew in September that both sides neared an agreement to pay Prescott in the range of $35 million APY, and we know the Joneses view him, at age 26 as the present and future centerpiece of the team. Teammates like Ezekiel Elliott think the same, calling him deserving of a big payday because "he's our heart and soul.''

There may be a franchise tag coming along the negotiation path, and when it does, Dak seems comfortable with the idea that former coach Jason Garrett's replacement, Mike McCarthy can help him get to a level at which he's not just a Super Bowl interview subject.

“I’ve never been part of a (head coaching) change at any level (so) I didn’t really know what to expect,'' Dak said, as transcribed by Jon Machota at The Athletic. "So once the change was made it was more like, ‘OK, let’s do it.’ He’s won a Super Bowl. ... He’s a good coach. Just check his resume.”