LOOK: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Wedding Video Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are an iconic brand. And lots of fun at your wedding.

FRISCO - A dance at a wedding? Lovely. Traditional.

A dance at a wedding featuring the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which when filmed naturally goes viral?

Better. Not traditional ... but better.

This weekend, a short but sweet video of some Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders performing at a wedding is going viral on social media.

Here's a look ...

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders not only represent the Cowboys (the football team), who are coming off of a disappointing Wild Card loss in the NFL playoffs and now reloading for 2022; they are, independent of that, one of the most iconic brands in the world. To have them perform at your wedding is sure to make the event a memorable one.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders continue being in the business of making memories in many ways, even as their TV show is about to make its final run. 

The Cowboys announced recently that the hit show Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team is ending its run on CMT after 16 seasons. The show first debuted in 2005 and is CMT's most-popular and longest-running TV show.

Don't fret, the stories of the squad will continue on a new platform and, according to the team, negotiations on a new partnership are ongoing.

The success of DCC is undeniable. "America's Sweethearts" are an international brand, so much so that the star-spangled uniform hangs in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

“We could never have anticipated the outpouring of admiration and support from our fans and friends over the 16 Seasons on CMT’s Making the Team,” said Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders director Kelli Finglass. “The global impact on our brand and the beautiful journeys of amazing performers and teammates have been amazing."

In an exclusive interview with Finglass before the final season of the reality show on CMT, we spoke about if she dreamed that the show was going to be so wildly successful.

"No, (when it started) I hardly knew what a pilot TV show was," Finglass said. "My vision was to show people what our auditions were like, kind of what used to be the talent portion of a pageant so people could see all the great solos and dancers. I could never have imagined how the backstories filled out an entire season. I never could have imagined the interest level."

And the interest level extends now all the way to wedding performances!

