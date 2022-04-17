Elliott is an animal lover who enjoys his time with his dogs ... but now something more.

FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott is a "pet guy.'' That is not uncommon.

Turns out now that the Dallas Cowboys star is also a "snake guy.'' That is ... Zeke.

Elliott posted a video of him with his pet snake this week ... looking like he was calmly enjoying the moment as the reptile slithered its way up his shirtless chest and onto his beard and face.

Skin-crawling? Hair-raising? Zeke, though, is obviously enjoying sharing the moment, cool as can be as the snake on occasion whips out its tongue ... and Elliott all the time filming the interaction with a perfectly steady hand on his camera during the show.

We know Elliott to be an animal lover who is on occasion seen spending free time with his collection of his dogs. The snake is apparently a recent addition to the Elliott Zoo, as he's had the pet snake for several weeks now.

Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million contract extension with the Cowboys on September of 2019, and Elliott received $50 million in guarantees, $28 million of which was fully guaranteed at signing. So he can certainly afford a few exotic toys and pets if he wishes.

He is coming off a season in which Dallas went 12-5 while he played through a knee injury that is not expected to hamper him as the team gets back to work at The Star in Frisco. He could be playing on the last year of his existing contract, however, as it has an escape clause in spring 2023. He'll also face the continuing challenge from teammate Tony Pollard for carries, though Pollard's contract is noteworthy as well as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

For now, though? Zeke and Pollard will work together ... likely with the same comfortable unity Elliott shows with his pet.

