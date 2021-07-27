LOOK: Malik Hooker Signs, Works Out in Cowboys Camp

The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Colts' safety Malik Hooker and got their first look at him in training camp.

With the secondary needing a little more help, the Dallas Cowboys have signed former Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick Malik Hooker. The safety struggled with injuries during his time with the Colts, but his potential and raw talent was undeniable.

Now, with a fresh start and a new chapter, Hooker will look to help revamp the Cowboys' secondary.

Following the deal becoming official between Hooker and the Cowboys, Dallas got their first look at him on the field. He sports the No. 28 jersey and there is reason for optimism that he can get things back on track and help improve a major need defensively.

Take a look at Hooker for the first time in his new Cowboys' jersey, courtesy of David Helman:

During his four years with the Colts to begin his NFL career, Hooker was able to play in just 36 games. He only played in two games last year before an injury ended his season prematurely. Hooker is back to full health though and could be a major impact player for the Cowboys.

At 25 years of age, Hooker still has plenty of time left to get his career back on track. On the Cowboys, he will have a chance to compete for an immediate role in the secondary. His ability to make plays on the football could come in handy for Dallas.

No, this isn't the flashy Earl Thomas signing that the Cowboys wanted to make a couple years back. Nor is he Jamal Adams. And despite his new No. 28, he is not the second coming of Darren Woodson, either

He isn't a superstar safety coming in to save the day. However, Hooker is a great talent that is well worth the risk of a short-term deal.

It will be interesting to see what kind of production Malik Hooker can give the Cowboys. Especially for a team with lots of questions surrounding its secondary.