Maliek Collins Leaves Cowboys, Joins Marinelli and the Raiders

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Las Vegas Raiders obviously aren't letting their new assistant coach Rod Marinelli run their personnel department. At the same time, Marinelli is a respected voice in the NFL who likes who he likes ...

And the Raiders obviously like defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

Collins, soon to be 25, just completed his fourth season with the Dallas Cowboys. His career has too-often been derailed by foot injuries, but he was able to serve as a starter in all 16 games in 2019, totaling four sacks and 20 total tackles. 

The former third-round pick started 55 of the 61 games he appeared in with Dallas. At 6-2, 300, and soon to turn 25, Collins will be working under Marinelli, who was his defensive coordinator in Dallas and who will work as the defensive line coach in Las Vegas.

The former third-round pick started 55 of the 61 games he appeared in with Dallas. At 6-2, 300, and soon to turn 25, Collins will be working under Marinelli, who was his defensive coordinator in Dallas and who will work as the defensive line coach in Las Vegas.

The Cowboys, now featuring Mike McCarthy as their next head coach, did want Collins back. Instead, though, Collins will not only be reunited with Marinelli but will also be joining fellow Cowboy ex Jason Witten, who is also signing with Las Vegas via NFL free agency.

Collins is the third defensive starter the Cowboys have lost in free agency in the last two days, joining cornerback Byron Jones to the Dolphins and defensive end Robert Quinn to the Bears. 

