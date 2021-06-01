Malik Hooker Signing With Cowboys? Source Reveals Truth About NFL Rumor

A source tells to us that there has been no reconsideration of the Cowboys' stance on Malik Hooker

FRISCO - A rumor about the Dallas Cowboys opting to fortify the safety position by gobbling up yet another NFL free agent is gaining such traction that even the subject of the rumor, Malik Hooker, has been moved to comment.

"I did hear this,'' Hooker tweeted.

Unfortunately for Hooker, a source tells CowboysSI.com that the recent signing of Damontae Kazee is viewed as the pivotal move at the position and that contrary to a Memorial Day Weekend rumor/report, the Cowboys have no plan to also sign Hooker.

A report from a Twitter account purporting to be a news outlet insists that Hooker is weighing offers from the Miami Dolphins and the Cowboys. But a Cowboys source tells us there is no change of opinion inside The Star from the late-March time period during which Kazee (coming off an Achilles injury) passed the team's medical tests ...

And Hooker (coming off the same injury) had medicals that precluded Dallas from pursuing him beyond his in-person visit with the Cowboys.

The source further indicated to us that there has been no reconsideration of the team's stance and that there has been no new contact with Hooker's agent.

The Cowboys have signed Keanu Neal (with the intention of moving him to linebacker) and Jayron Kearse (who at OTAs has rotated in as a strong safety option). And Kazee (with his one-year "prove-it'' contract) has been working as the top free safety.

In March, there were reports that Hooker, when healthy during his time in Indianapolis a fine playmaker, was in receipt of a contract offer from the Cowboys. That was not true then. That status, rumors aside, is unchanged now.

