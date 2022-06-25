"I will teach my kids your spirit, your ways. They will know who uncle Marion was and what he was about: Gentle-hearted and loving in God. Your spirit will always be with them, with us.” - Brother Dom.

FRISCO - An assortment of Dallas Cowboys and NFL figures joined family and friendly on Friday in Minnesota for the funeral and celebration of life of Pro Bowl running back Marion Barber, with Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens helping the event with heartfelt stories about his Dallas teammate.

When Marion passed away earlier this month, Owens went on Instagram to describe how heartbroken he was.

"Man I am so heart broken. Damn MB. Been holding it in since I got the news earlier today. Man, #24!! This hurts. 😞 81X24. Rest In Peace," Owens wrote.

A number of famous names have used social media to express their grief, including former Cowboys QB Tony Romo.

Much of that same sentiment was present here, along with stories of the talents of traits of Barber's beyond the football field, where in their three seasons together in Dallas, Barber and Owens teamed up as dangerous weapons.

The two were Pro Bowl teammates in 2007, combining for 27 touchdowns and 2,600 yards from scrimmage as the Cowboys won the NFC East title that year.

But speaking at Barber's funeral at the University of Minnesota stadium, Owens told stories of the running back star's ability at playing the piano.

Brother Dom was the final speaker at an event that features about 400 attendees, with local reports noting that there were so many people wishing to speak that not all of them quite made it to the podium.

Marion III, who was buried on Wednesday, passed away on June 1 in Frisco at age 38.

Now a father to three young children, Dom said, “I think the hardest part for me is my kids won’t have uncle Marion.”

Dom continued: “But I will teach my kids your spirit, your ways. They will know who uncle Marion was and what he was about: Gentle-hearted and loving in God. Your spirit will always be with them, with us.”

