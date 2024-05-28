Meeting the Dallas Cowboys 2024 draft class: Marist Liufau
The Dallas Cowboys continued to make smart decisions when it came to positions of need in the 2024 NFL Draft. With their first selection of the third round, the Cowboys once again went with an addition to an offensive line unit seeking depth, with Kansas State's Cooper Beebe.
With their second selection of the round, the franchise decided to strengthen the linebacker unit.
Rd. 3:87 Marist Liufau
In a perfect world, Leighton Vander Esch would be leading the Cowboys' linebacker unit, and all would be right in the world. Unfortunately, Vander Esch announced his retirement this year, as his neck issues would no longer allow him to be the player he was. With that news, the team needed to find a linebacker who would bring the intensity like Vander Esch.
That is where Notre Dame's Marist Liufau comes into play.
Liufau is the exact high-motor guy that any team would love to have on their defense. In his time with the Fighting Irish, Liufau racked up 117 total tackles.
Last season, Liufau also hit a career-high in sacks with 3. Having a linebacker that plays all over the field, as well as one that can also pressure the quarterback is the perfect recipe for success.