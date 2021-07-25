Dolphins Star Xavien Howard 'Likes' Cowboys; Dallas Signs Vet CB

And what does disgruntled Miami Dolphins standout corner Xavien Howard "like''? A photoshop of himself in a Dallas uniform.

FRISCO - The 2021 Dallas Cowboys continue to try to beef up their secondary and so far here at training camp, as it regards the cornerbacks, anyway, they like what they see.

And what does disgruntled Miami Dolphins standout corner Xavien Howard "like''? A photoshop of himself in a Dallas uniform.

It's somewhere between "silly'' and "dangerous'' to attach too much gravitas to a social-media post - though it is clear the standout cornerback, who failed to show up for the Dolphins mandatory June minicamp, feels displeasure with his contract situation.

The Cowboys entered camp here in Oxnard with many thinking they have a need at the position. One national media outlet is suggesting a “hypothetical” deal in which Dallas packages a 2022 first-round draft pick and o-lineman Connor McGovern for Howard.

The problem withe the "hypothetical'' idea is that with all due respect to B/R, there is nobody here inside The Star who has bothered with such a "hypothetical'' - not only because of the first-pick price, but also because of something else B/R acknowledges (but conveniently ignores): Howard, just two years ago, signed a Miami deal totaling $75 million over five years ...

And wants a new contract.

The Cowboys have convinced themselves — right or wrong — that with young Trevon Diggs at one corner, and with competition featuring Anthony Brown and rookies Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright at the other, they don’t have to spend any more here. That's why the new DB add is named "Kyron Brown'' and not named "Xavien Howard.

Dallas' cornerback situation is a bit more of a mess. That's why Malik Hooker is in Oxnard, going through the protocols and, assuming good health, prepped to sign with the Cowboys.

"Hypotheticals'' can be fun, but they aren't really "rumors.'' As always, the Cowboys could get to a point in training camp at which they grow unhappy with this cornerback group. But "unhappy'' enough to pay a first-round pick and maybe $20 mil APY to fix it?

The Cowboys are not likely to ever grow that unhappy, leaving Xavien Howard to "like'' a football fantasy.

