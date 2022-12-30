Micah Parsons Club Hand: Cowboys Concern for Playoffs?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons wore a club on his left had durning the win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Is this a concern for the team's playoff run?

The Dallas Cowboys seem to be tuning up for what is hoped to be a long playoff run this postseason. After already clinching a playoff spot, and locked at least into the No. 5 seed in the NFC, a jump to the division crown is still possible, however unlikely.

One key to the Cowboys' run this season has been the defending Defensive Rookie of the Year, linebacker Micah Parsons.

In Thursday night's 27-13 win over the Tennessee Titans, Parsons wore a sort of “club” on his left hand due to an injury. While his overall play didn't seem to be affected, it's not the ideal situation.

Will this left hand injury - which our Mike Fisher on Monday could be a deep cut - affect Parsons beyond Thursday night? In the final game against the Commanders and beyond?

“I’m hopeful we can be past it this week . . . but no, I’m not of high concern,” coach Mike McCarthy said..

Parsons is the leader of this defense and an important voice in the locker room in just his second season and was credited with one tackle, two quarterback hits, and one fumble recovery Thursday night.

Not the pass-rusher's best game statistically, but the eyeball test says he still had a massive impact on the game. Parsons was constantly in the backfield, making the first NFL start of quarterback Joshua Dobbs' career uncomfortable at the very least.

Dallas can still win the NFC East with a win on Sunday against the Washington Commanders and losses by Philadelphia in its final two games, both at home, against New Orleans and the Giants.

If the Cowboys remain in the No. 5 spot in the NFC, they'll play a road game in the first round against the yet-to-be-determined winner of the NFC South. And Micah and his “club” are now central to that effort.

