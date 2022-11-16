Micah Parsons ‘Fine’ But DeMarcus Lawrence OUT; Cowboys Injury Update at Vikings

FRISCO - "It's football.''

That is the by-rote answer that Micah Parsons has offered to the media over the course of his two NFL seasons whenever we ask him about his injury status.

His Dallas Cowboys hope that same answer - times two - is correct this week as Dallas tried to rebound from its OT loss at Green Bay with this Sunday's return to the NFC North to play the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings.

The Cowboys at 6-3 returned to the practice field here at The Star on Wednesday amid at least minor concerns for Parsons, who entered Green Bay with a nagging shoulder issue and left with a sore ankle.

“I’m fine,” he insisted. “For real. … At the end of the day, just got to be accountable.'”

“Accountable” matters; it’s why Parsons called out teammates for a sort of selfishness that manifested itself in missed assignments. But health matters, too, so … on to the midweek Injury/Practice report for Dallas at 8-1 Minnesota in Week 11 …

DeMarcus Lawrence did not practice with a foot injury …. But hopefully he will also be “fine.”

On defense, Parsons and Tank are headliners here. And in regard to offensive injuries, Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is a name to monitor.

