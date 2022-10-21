Skip to main content

Micah Parsons: 'It's 'Shark Week,' '1 Lion' & 'I Want My Interception' in Cowboys vs. Detroit

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons is a stud pass rusher, but he wants that interception to his name.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took the stage at The Star as his team preps to play host to the Detroit Lions and issued a series of humorous proclamations. To wit ...

*On the "Lion-backer'' facing the Lions: "There can only be one Lion, man. ... When you're the lion, you're the alpha. There's always younger lions that are coming. That's how I look at it. There's only one lion!"

*On his desire for his first career interception, and wanting that as well as sacks: "Yeah, I'm still looking for my interception. I need my interception. For sure. I'm still doing both ... We're trying to create mismatches. We're trying to create openings. The more you can do, the more we can open up the playbook and the more fun and creative it gets. Talking to (coordinator Dan Quinn), we have a bunch that we draw up every week."

*On what he's calling "Shark Week'': "We just emphasize 'Shark Week.' No matter what's out there, you're going to beat them up. That's what we are emphasizing this week. We just got to go do it. The next thing you know it's just execution. It's (always) 'Shark Week."

Parsons, a leader of the 4-2 Cowboys, means no disrespect to the 1-4 Lions, just as he was just having fun with the returning Dak Prescott when he told the QB on the practice field on Thursday that the Cowboys are still a defensive "show.''

Said Parsons of Detroit: "They've got a great front all the way around, a dominant run game, a great group of backs. We've got to go out there and just try to stop the run and be resilient out there."

One truth about Detroit: Despite their record, the Lions have done a good job of keeping Jared Goff upright by only allowing seven sacks through five games - a joint league-best along with the Chargers.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, lead the NFL in sacks, totaling 24.

Lion vs. Lions. "Shark Week.'' Dak's return. And a Micah interception? The Sunday stage at AT&T Stadium figures to be filled.

