Micah Parsons: A 'Nightmare,' Says Ezekiel Elliott, Revealing Cowboys' Special Skills

"He’s definitely a nightmare for those guys that we gotta play,” said a leader of the Dallas Cowboys offense, Ezekiel Elliott, of the leader of the Dallas defense, Parsons.
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are developing into a dominant defense, as exhibited in Week 2 on Sunday when they upset the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17. Despite playing without quarterback Dak Prescott, the offense did what it could ...

And the defense, led by NFL MVP candidate Micah Parsons, did so much more.

The Cowboys sacked Bengals QB Joe Burrow six times in that game, two of which came thanks to the unusual gifts of Parsons, who now has 17 sacks in his first 18 NFL games, the second-year star leap-frogging over the likes of Von Miller (14.5), Reggie White (14), Myles Garrett (14), Lawrence Taylor (12), Derrick Thomas (11.5), DeMarcus Ware (nine) and Bruce Smith (8.5).

Said Dallas coach Mike McCarthy: "(Parsons) wreaks havoc. ... He is the definition of 'elite.'''

Elliott joined NFL Live on ESPN to discuss his teammate's excellence.

“He’s not only 250 (pounds), he’s a 4.3. He’s a legit 4.3 (40-yard-dash) guy,'' Zeke said. "He’s probably one of the best get-offs on the team. You take that and combine it with his wrestling background, I think that definitely helps him rush.''

Parsons was a standout youth wrestler, and would also like the world to know that he was good at basketball, that he's getting good at bowling, that he can hit a baseball ... well, you get the idea.

As a rookie, Parsons finished with 13 sacks and three forced fumbles and was named a First-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler, while also winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and finishing second in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting to T.J. Watt. Now? As the Dallas faces the surprising 2-0 Giants in New York on Monday night,  Micah Parsons is in the league MVP race. ... and looking to build off his "nightmarish'' start.

