September 14, 2021
With Michael Gallup Out, Cowboys Signing Former Alabama WR

The Cowboys are adding to the practice squad a veteran with 30 games of experience in the NFL, as Robert Foster is coming aboard.
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, even Michael Gallup set to miss a month due to his calf injury, do not have an issue at the top of the wide receiver pecking order.

There is Amari Cooper and there is CeeDee Lamb, and as offensive coordinator Kellen Moore pointed out this week, there is confidence that the fourth guy, Ced Wilson, can step right up.

“Ced will step right in there,'' Moore said. "No issues. No concerns. He’s the utility guy.”

Nevertheless, the Cowboys are adding to the practice squad a veteran with 30 games of experience in the NFL, as Robert Foster is coming aboard.

Dallas is adding the 6-2, 196-pound Foster, the former Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team wideout who played at Alabama. The 27-year-old is in his fourth professional season after having gone undrafted in 2018.

Foster’s agents, SportsTrust Advisors, shared the news on Twitter.

Foster caught on in Buffalo as a rookie and in two seasons with the Bills, he played in 26 games and started five of those, catching 30 passes for 605 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2020, Foster appeared in four games for the WFT, catching a pair of passes for 37 yards.

The Cowboys will lean heavily on Cooper and Lamb going forward, starting with Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Rams. That tandem was greatly in play in Week 1 in a loss at Tampa Bay in which Cooper put up monster numbers and Lamb came away with only concern about a minor issue with drops.

Dallas also has on the roster Wilson, Noah Brown and fifth-round rookie Simi Fehoko. Foster being in the building will, for now, help the Cowboys work through practices.


READ MORE: Cowboys COVID Moves - Randy Gregory & Zack Martin

