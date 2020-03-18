'My Heart Is Immeasurable': WR Emmanuel Sanders Has A Cowboys Birthday Wish

FRISCO - It so happens that Tuesday - Day 2 of NFL Free Agency - was a birthday for Emmanuel Sanders.

Maybe soon the just-turned 33-year-old will get a birthday wish granted by the Dallas Cowboys, who NFL Network's Jane Slater reported might just like to be a Cowboy as much as the Cowboys would like the same.

The 5-11, 180-pound Sanders, a third-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, is still going strong. He had 66 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns in 2019, numbers split between his time in Denver and then after getting traded to San Francisco. He had 36 catches for 502 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games, helping the 49ers reach the Super Bowl.

Sanders is a two-time Pro Bowler who had a superstar season in 2014, with 101 catches and 1,400 yards with nine touchdowns for the Broncos.

"It's crazy how people keep talking 'bout my age, but I’m still flying past 23-year-olds and only had two drops the entire year,'' he recently tweeted. "Keep bringing up my age to make yourself feel good but go look at the film.''

After losing Randall Cobb in free agency, Sanders could fit as a slot receiver alongside the just-re-signed Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Some projections have him as a $10-mil player (twice what Dallas was paying Cobb) - and Sanders likely agrees with that - but the Cowboys would surely be seeking a "home-town discount'' from Sanders, a native Texan who played at SMU and works out in Dallas.

Sanders' self-evaluation?

"I’m still playing at a high level and will continue to play at a high level as long as I want,'' he tweeted, "because my heart is immeasurable and my work ethic is second to none!''