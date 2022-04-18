FRISCO - DeMarcus Lawrence has always boasted a certain eloquence when it comes to Dallas Cowboys leadership.

And this time around, in trying to inspire “America’s Team” to Super Bowl level - something that hasn’t happened around here since guys like Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin were stars of the 1995 team - .

Lawrence is keeping his rallying cry short and sweet.

“NEED IT.”

That’s it.

What’s the backstory as the standout defensive end chases that elusive Lombardi Trophy?

It’s about Deion.

It’s about Irvin.

Lawrence on social media posted an old picture of Cowboys legends Sanders and Irvin celebrating the third championship of that era.

Sanders is holding the trophy. Irvin is reaching over to touch it.

“NEED. IT.”, wrote Lawrence, who also made the slogan the banner photo atop his profile page, adding the hashtag, #ChampionshipOnMyMind.

Lawrence’s broken foot limited him to seven games last season, when Dallas went 12-5 but flopped in the playoffs. This off-season he agreed to move money with a contract that was morphed into the signing of fully guaranteed three-year, $30 million extension to stay with the Cowboys that was done with the intention of adding talent to the roster.

That hasn’t quite happened as once planned. But keeping Lawrence, a 2017 and 2018 Pro Bowl who when healthy is capable of doing that again, is a positive step.

As he told CowboysSI.com in a one-on-one interview when he signed, talking about a Super Bowl, "That's the plan. To be able to have talented guys ... also coming back, that helps me to elevate my game.''

That’s one way of expressing the desires of Lawrence, who has participated in six postseason games but who has never seen Dallas advance to the NFC Championship Game.

But he just found another way of saying it.

“NEED. IT.”

