Jerry: “Let me make this very clear. I’ll say it definitively. I will never do it. I will never sell the Cowboys. Ever.”

FRISCO - “Ten up.''

That’s how Jerry Jones first answered the question from Peter King regarding for what amount he would be able to sell his Dallas Cowboys.

Huh?

“More than $10 billion,” Jones clarified, before offering another level of clarity.

“But let me make this very clear,” added Jones, who will turn 80 in October. “I’ll say it definitively. I will never do it. I will never sell the Cowboys. Ever.”

The issue arises because the Denver Broncos are poised to sell for $5 billion or more. And if the Broncos are worth $5 billion ...

Jones, of course, who bought the Cowboys for a measly $150 million in 1989, has been the driving force in the franchise's financial health - and really, a major financial force in the overall health of the league.

And someday, Jerry will pass his Cowboys legacy to his three children, Stephen Charlotte and Jerry Jr. All three are presently deeply involved in the operation of the franchise - and Jerry's children's children are increasingly involved as well.

The return on the initial investment made by Jones - an investment that cost him every dollar he could access and an investment that brought on criticism from those who didn't understand his vision - is a phenomenon.

“Back then,” Jones told King, “Donald Trump said he felt sorry for the guy who bought the Dallas Cowboys. He called it ‘reckless crazy.’ ... Every day, my motivation was simply to survive. I danced with the devil ...''

In the King interview, Jones also bothers noting that his financial circumstance "created an edge with me'' and he uses his breakup with coach Jimmy Johnson as an example of that.

"I didn’t want Jimmy Johnson to f--- with me because I just lost my tolerance after what I went through in my early days,'' said Jerry, in what is frankly an unfortunate cherry atop an incredible success story ...

And one the Jones family plans on maintaining as an incredible success story - forever.

