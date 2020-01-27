CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

New Cowboys D-Coordinator Nolan on Tank Lawrence: ‘He’s Bright-Eyed and Excited’

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - It's too early in the Dallas Cowboys' new coaching regime to have all the answers for what coordinator Mike Nolan's defense is going to look like. Too many questions. Too many holes. Too many unsigned possibilities.

But Nolan, at 60 a veteran of almost 30 years of coaching experience, knows one thing he's got.

"I had the chance to meet him the other day and I was impressed as far as him as an individual goes,'' Nolan said in our media visit here inside The Star. "He's bright-eyed and excited.''

Nolan was just talking about the personality of Tank, and he's certainly correct about Lawrence's high energy level; "I imagine he's been that he's always been that way all along. ... Certainly we want to look for people who are the same every day.''

Lawrence is that, in terms of his personality. But obviously new head coach Mike McCarthy and Nolan - no matter exactly what form their defense, based in a four-down-linemen concept, takes - are also fired up about Lawrence the player, a Pro Bowler who has abilities both as a sack-master and an all-around defender.

"As a football player, he's an accomplished player,'' Nolan said. "He's a player who has done a great job getting after the quarterback. And (along) with stopping the run, you've got to get to the quarterback if you want to win big games.''

Nolan said, in general, that he thinks "there's a good nucleus of guys on defense that are good building blocks for us going forward."

But the specifics of DeMarcus Lawrence are a big help, and when someone mentioned that at least Dallas has Tank, by virtue of a year ago signing the richest contract in Cowboys history, the otherwise-all-business Nolan fired back a quip.

"Yeah,'' he said. That's a good thing, isn't it?"

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Culture Shock: Cowboys' Rob Davis On His Job Description And 'The Most Important Room in the Building'

From Inside The Star, We Visit With Cowboys Top Aide Rob Davis On His Job Description And Prioritizing 'The Most Important Room in the Building'

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Oklahoma Hires Former Cowboys NFL Rushing Champ DeMarco Murray To Coaching Staff

Oklahoma Hires Former Cowboys NFL Rushing Champ DeMarco Murray To Coaching Staff

Mike Fisher

'Cheesehead Flavor': Former Packers QB Scott Tolzien Joins Cowboys Coaching Staff

'Cheesehead Flavor': Former Packers QB Scott Tolzien Joins The Cowboys as Part of Mike McCarthy's New Coaching Staff

Mike Fisher

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore on Coach McCarthy: ‘We See The Game The Same Way’

Holdover Cowboys OC Kellen Moore on Working Under New Coach McCarthy: ‘We See The Game The Same Way’

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: LSU's Delpit leads the Way

My first Dallas Cowboys 7-round NFL mock draft for CowboysSI.com has the Cowboys taking the star LSU safety in Round 1. Read on for the rest

Matthew Postins

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Scores in Pro Bowl as NFL Mourns Kobe Bryant

Dallas Cowboys Receiver Amari Cooper Offered a Highlight for the NFC, Which Lots to The AFC in the Pro Bowl as NFL Mourns Kobe Bryant

Mike Fisher

Here's When the Cowboys and Jets Will Revisit Their Jamal Adams Trade Ideas

When Will Cowboys and Jets Revisit Their Jamal Adams Trade Ideas? As Soon As a Financial Conflict in New York Hits The Fan

Mike Fisher

Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: Does Dallas Already Employ a Sleeper QB Behind Dak?

Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Draft Needs by Position: Does Dallas Already Employ a Sleeper QB Behind Dak Prescott?

Matthew Postins

by

Draftguy

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna, 13, Also Dead in Helicopter Crash: 'I Was Seeing The Game Through Her Eyes'

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna, 13, Also Dead in Helicopter Crash: 'I Was Seeing The Game Through Her Eyes'

Mike Fisher

Kobe Bryant Dead: Sports World Mourns the Tragic Passing Of NBA Legend

Kobe Bryant Dead: Sports World Mourns the Tragic Passing Of NBA Legend

Mike Fisher