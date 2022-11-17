FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense is experiencing run-stopping problems that they believe their existing personnel can solve.

Meanwhile, another problem just cropped up: The Philadelphia Eagles have once again jumped to the fore in the NFC East arms race with the signing of long-time standout defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Suh was the second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent 2019-21 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won a two years ago. He is a credentialed star being added to a Philly team that just signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph this week. ... and that owns a record of 8-1, tied for the best in the NFL.

Suh and the Eagles worked out a deal that some Cowboys fans hoped could be accomplished in Dallas. But Suh is an interior defensive lineman, which really isn't where the 6-3 Cowboys have issues in their otherwise-fine defensive group.

Micah Parsons, in fact, is calling out his teammates for a form of "selfishness.''

Are they listening?

The Dallas defense has done plenty to bring them to this point, but its recent efforts to stop attacks on the ground have left much to be desired. Since giving up a measly 38 rushing yards in an October win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Cowboys (6-3) are allowing an average of 175 over their last four games. The bottom has fallen out in their last two contests against NFC North competition: the Cowboys were able to withstand 240 yards from Chicago-based rushers prior to their bye week but 159 more from those of the Green Bay Packers partly doomed them to a 31-28 overtime defeat.

Maybe, as the arms race continues, the Cowboys' countermove won't be along the defensive line (Dallas did trade for run-stopper Johnathan Hankins before the deadline) but rather in the receiver room, where the Cowboys remain in pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr.

