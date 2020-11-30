FRISCO - The NFL is dealing with a COVID-19 shuffle that will push the already delayed Ravens vs. Steelers game back to next Tuesday ... wish means the Dallas Cowboys get pushed as well.

And now, pushed again.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore we first supposed to play on Thanksgiving night. But the Ravens' COVID issues bumped that plan to Sunday ... and then to Tuesday.

And now to Wednesday.

This also impacts the planned Thursday night, Dec. 3 Cowboys at Ravens game, which was also rescheduled. The plan was for the Dallas at Baltimore game to be played on Monday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. CT. ...

But the Steelers/Ravens push means another push. So now Dallas will be at Baltimore on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7:05 p.m. CT.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy on Friday morning said he did not have specific information on the possibilities of these moves - but that given the emotional turmoil surrounding the 3-8 Cowboys, a break of some sort would be welcome.

Said McCarthy, drained by the sadness of this week's passing of assistant coach Markus Paul: "I think our team could use that.''

The Steelers and Ravens were originally scheduled to play on Thanksgiving night as the prime-time game, but the league decided to push the game back to Sunday after multiple positive tests occurred among Ravens staff and players.

Players on the 10-0 Steelers, meanwhile, have voiced displeasure with this decision as it is now the second time their schedule has been impacted due to another team's COVID-19 outbreak.

And now? More movement. More displeasure. And more concern.