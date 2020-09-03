FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones says this is the most unique NFL cutdown time he's ever experienced, and for good reason: There's been too little time for Dallas to evaluate its guys, let alone on-the-bubble talent in the 31 other cites.

So Dallas will very much go with known quantities here as the 3 p.m. Saturday deadline approaches to shave the roster to 53.

CowboysSI.com will provide our NFL Cowboys Cutdown Tracker for around-the-clock coverage of all the moves ... and maybe some rumors about moves, too.

Keep it here. Click it here. And stay in touch ...

THURSDAY 3:5p - NO JOKE, HA HA IS OUT ... This really shouldn't come as a shocker as ESPN speculated about this earlier in the week, but Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has in a three-week span gone from a starting safety to a backup safety to a safety out of a job.

ESPN reports on Thursday that Clinton-Dix has been released. One humorous aspect of this: National media people reporting that Clinton-Dix is a better player than the still-available Earl Thomas.

He's not. Obviously.

TUESDAY 530pm - A WAVE OF O-LINEMEN OUT ... In addition to Dallas moving on from offensive lineman Adam Redmond, the Cowboys have released a trio of other O-linemen: tackles Pace Murphy, Mitch Hyatt (waived/injured) and Wyatt Miller (waived/injured). Also out is and tight end Charlie Taumoepeau.

And we don't think Dallas is done with the O-line backups. The Cowboys reserves at the tackle spot have not had good camps. Surely, for instance, Cam Erving makes the 53. But then ... maybe a search of other teams' reserves to see if the NFL can offer a better answer.

TUESDAY 1215pm - FIRST CUTS Multiple reports have the Cowboys making a trio of cuts, all on the offensive side of the ball: Receiver Devin Smith, offensive lineman Adam Redmond and QB Clayton Thorson - none of whom made our team when we did our early-morning 53-man projection.

TUESDAY 7am - IS HA HA ON THE ROSTER BUBBLE? ESPN's Todd Archer says "no'' ... but still hints at the possibility, writing, "I don’t think Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is on the bubble but his guarantee was $2.25 million,'' and then goes on to note that Dallas has cut veterans before in this spot.

This much is true: Mike McCarthy brought in an old Packers guy to start at safety. Clinton-Dix is in the process of being overtaken by journeyman Darian Thompson.

And the Dallas roster - loaded in so many spots - has one place that sticks out like a sore thumb. The mere mention of Clinton-Dix as even a remote possibility here speaks volumes about how poorly this idea has worked so far.

By the way: Yes, we keep beating the drum for an Earl Thomas exploration. We know all about the red flags; we've written about them in depth. But Dallas simply cannot justify going deep into a season believing that the guys alongside Xavier Woods are in Thomas' league as a player.

HOW MANY RBs?: We've made the argument that two may be enough (Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard) because the other tailbacks are all "decent'' and on the same level .. and therefore one of them is likely to remain available later, on the street, if needed.

Same thing at fullback, by the way. I bet backup tight end Blake Bell is a better blocking fullback than anybody else on this roster. Last year the fullback played seven snaps a game - hardly enough to merit a whole roster slot, we say.

RANDOM 53-MAN THOUGHTS: We bet the coaching staff loves rookie QB Ben DiNucci to much to pass on retaining him in some capacity ... The other roster weakness beyond safety? Swing tackle ... With Ventell Bryant hurt, we wonder if Dallas will just keep five receivers now? ... McCarthy said a long time ago that he'd like 10 D-linemen - six rushers and four tackles. With Randy Gregory still in limbo, it looks like exactly that to us.