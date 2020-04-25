NFL Draft: Cowboys Reggie Robinson Self-Scouting Report: 'I'm An In-Your-Face CB'

DALLAS - With their fourth-round pick, No. 123 overall, the Dallas Cowboys selected Tulsa cornerback Reggie Robinson II, who on Saturday afternoon offered a self-scouting report.

"I'm physical,'' he told the DFW media via conference call. "I'm an in-your-face type of corner. I like to press. That's what I did most of my college career. I get in your face and I just harass you on the line of scrimmage."

Robinson was the 14th cornerback selected in the 2020 NFL Draft and he was the second cornerback selected by the Cowboys this draft after Dallas selected Alabama's Trevon Diggs in the second round.

The Cowboys are successfully filling their cornerback need after the departure of Byron Jones to the Miami Dolphins via free agency.

Robinson was widely considered a top-100 prospect in the days leading up to the draft. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound cornerback's size, length and ball production are major strengths. In his senior season, Robinson led Tulsa with four interceptions, 13 pass break-ups, and 17 passes defensed, earning first-team all-American Athletic Conference honors.

A Cleburne, Texas native, Robinson (who happens to be deaf in one ear) also shined on special teams, where he is credited with having blocked four kicks. In 41 games at Tulsa, Robinson made 132 total tackles, 34 pass deflections, three interceptions, and three fumble recoveries.

America's Team is supremely pleased with their selections thus far in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Cowboys have drafted wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Diggs and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

"I'm a dreamer,'' Jerry Jones said late Friday night. "What excites me is that if it can happen to you on Day 1 and 2 ... I like to think it could happen to you on Day 3. I can’t wait ... I am going to try to remember what I’ve done the last two days and keep it up. I’m superstitious.''

The Cowboys have three more selections in Saturday’s final three rounds — two in the fifth round and one in the seventh round.