NFL Draft: Cowboys Target C.J. Henderson Goes To Jags at 9

FRISCO - After losing Byron Jones in free agency this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys were in need of some secondary help heading into the 2020 NFL Draft. But they won't get it via Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson, a Dallas target at 17 who goes way before - to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 9.

"I'd definitely rank myself No. 1," Henderson said at the combine. "I expect everyone else to rank themselves the same, having respect for the rest of the corners. What separates me is I'm a competitor. I'm very smart and very athletic as well. I'm passionate about the game. I'm a good tackler, as well. That's not being said a lot after a few games of bad tape."

In three years at Florida, Henderson played in 30 games, where he amassed 93 total tackles, six interceptions, and 20 passes defended, and four sacks.

Though his final and most productive season was cut short due to injury, he still managed to have an impact, finishing as a First-Team All-SEC selection, after a Second-Team All-SEC nomination in the previous season.

Henderson also helped the Gators two consecutive bowl wins in both 2018 and 2019, cementing the program's return to national prominence.

The Cowboys cornerback rotation is still lacking, with Anthony Brown, Chidobe Awuzie, and Jourdan Lewis all vying to make a move for Byron Jones' old position. ... And Pick No. 19 coming up.