NFL Draft: Cowboys Use Pick No. 17 on Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb

FRISCO - After losing Randall Cobb in free agency this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys were left with a big hole in their wide receiver group heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luckily for Dallas, one of the highest-rated players left on its board was still available when it was on the clock, making the selection of Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb an easy one for Jerry, Stephen, and company.

Lamb was able to slide to Dallas due to an early run on tackles to the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and others. 

Lamb played three seasons at Oklahoma, where he helped the Sooners put out one of the most consistently dominant offensive units in the country. Lamb helped the Sooners to three straight Big 12 Title wins, as well as three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances. 

During his time at OU, Lamb helped lead the Sooners to a top-6 ranked scoring offense in all three seasons, as well as a top-three total offense in those same seasons. 

In his junior season, Lamb enjoyed his best season at Oklahoma, narrowly missing out on the Biletnikoff Award for as the nation's best wide receiver. 

Lamb enters the Cowboys wide receiver room as one of the most talented players on the roster and should fit in perfectly alongside Michael Gallup and, Amari Cooper in three-man wide receiver sets. 

