NFL Draft: Here's How Well Cowboys Know TCU Receiver Jalen Reagor

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have first-hand information, all the way up to the top of the organization, on the NFL Draft prospects of TCU’s Jalen Reagor has been for years.

"You took it to the house!'' Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said during the club's recent video visit with Reagor, who recorded a highlight-reel 73-yard touchdown run for Waxahachie High School vs. Jerry's neighborhood school Highland Park in 2016.

Reagor made a habit of doing the same sort of things at TCU - and it's in his bloodlines as well, as his father Montae Reagor played in the NFL.

“If you plan on having a long career, you’ve got to do things the right way,'' Reagor said of his experience growing up with an NFL father. "My dad did things the right way. That’s why he played in the league for nine years. If you’re there for a long time, you’re doing something right.”

We view the Cowboys as unlikely to use pick No. 17 in Round 1 on a receiver. But Reagor is absolutely in the pinpointed bunch of pass-catchers Dallas is interested in in Round 2 and beyond.

Reagor put up big numbers at TCU. For his career, he totaled 2,248 yards receiving, 22 TDs and 148 receptions, and also rushed for 324 yards and two TDs in his college career. He's also a standout return man who lists Devin Hester as his favorite NFL player in that department.

“Devin Hester,” Reagor said, recalling Hester's 92-yard kickoff return to open Super Bowl XLI for the Bears in a game eventually won by Montae Reagor's Colts.“Because I watched him do it in the Super Bowl against my dad.”