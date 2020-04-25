NFL Draft Day 3: Cowboys To 'Cut & Shoot' At These 20 Prospects - Including 5 QBs

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys spent Days 1 and 2 staying remarkably true to their Big Board and earning remarkable "luck'' as a result.

Here comes Day 3 and Rounds 4 through 7 of the NFL Draft. What comes next? More of the same, is the hope.

"From here on out, you just stick with your board,'' COO Stephen Jones said. "This is when the board comes in more than ever. ''

That is, of course, because to some involved in the process, the names become more obscure than, say, Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs and Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, the trio of big-name/big-school gets in Rounds 1, 2 and 3.

But here are 20 or so names the Cowboys have gotten to know - and names we've gotten to know - who are still available today:

QBs - Jacob Eason, Washington; Jake Fromm, Georgia; Anthony Gordon, Washington State; James Morgan, Florida International, Nate Stanley, Iowa.

WR - John Hightower, Boise State; James Proche, SMU.

TE - Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic; Thaddeus Moss, LSU; Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri.

EDGE - Bradlee Anae, Utah; Trevis Gipson, Tulsa; Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame; Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State; Curtis Weaver, Boise State.

LB - Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State.

S - J.R. Reed, Georgia; Geno Stone, Iowa.

CB - Bryce Hall, Virginia; Troy Pride, Notre Dame; Reggie Robinson, Tulsa.

The Cowboys have four picks today: one in the fourth round (123 overall), two in the fifth (164 and 179) and one in the seventh (231).

“My priority is going to be really getting back to that board and trusting it,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “We’ll just continue to trust the board.”

Added Stephen Jones: "I think we just cut-and-shoot ... We are going to be able to really stay true to where we invest all our money, which is our board.”