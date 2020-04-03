NFL Draft: Kiper - CeeDee Lamb Would Give Cowboys 'Best-in-League' WR Trio

FRISCO - I don't know that Mel Kiper is especially plugged in to the likes, wants and wishes of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Draft. But the ESPN analyst remains a valued voice simply in terms of prospect evaluation.

Accept the second concept regarding Kiper - that he knows draft talent. Mirror it with what he thinks of the existing talent on the Dallas roster. And then dream on your own about more weaponry for QB Dak Prescott.

And voila, you have what Kiper (behind an ESPN pay wall but certainly something that will come up on TV in a Kiper appearance) labels an elite group.

"Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Lamb would instantly become one of the NFL's top wide receiver trios,'' he writes.

Skipping past the B.A.A. concept ("Best Available Athlete'' and don't worry too much about "need''), we can argue that given the fact we're talking about a third receiver, and given the fact that talent at that position is available in later rounds, and given the fact that the Cowboys have holes on defense ... maybe a wide receiver in Round 1 isn't the wisest use of this puzzle piece.

But there is another argument, growing in popularity, that states that Dallas defense is destined for mediocrity that can not be fixed by one cornerback, safety or end ... and that therefore the roster might be best-off if loaded up with QB Dak Prescott weaponry.

But if the Cowboys go straight B.A.A. and straight off their Big Board? Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb is almost surely going to be positioned near that No. 17 slot ... and the idea that he's good enough to join Cooper and Gallup in creating something elite is worthy salivating over.