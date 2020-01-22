FRISCO - Some time ago, we broke the story of the Dallas Cowboys' 2020 salary-cap plans and the high likelihood of Byron Jones, the team's best cornerback, "getting squeezed'' into an exit from The Star.

Now comes what we supposed should be labeled as "gossip'' at this point, as all the NFL teams are collected in Mobile for the Senior Bowl and rumors about to abound.

As that relates to Dallas? Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network reports two of the biggest names the team could go after is Chris Harris and Byron Jones. ... Though a cautionary note here: Read Pauline's exact words to decide for yourself:

“Word here in Mobile is that the Philadelphia Eagles will go hard after a cornerback in free agency. (Denver's) Chris Harris and Byron Jones are two of the names being thrown around, but I expect the Eagles to turn over every rock in free agency in an attempt to fill the position.”

Again, the terminology, with all due respect, is something short of "reporting.'' "Word is'' and "names being thrown around'' and "turn over every rock'' are very loose ways of tossing stuff against the wall to see if it sticks. But it's true that Philly corners Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills are both set to be free agents themselves this season and it's true, as we've reported all along, that while Dallas has $80 million in 2020 cap room, the Cowboys have prioritized Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, with much of that money earmarked for them.

The Eagles are projected to have over $42 million in cap space, so they can go shopping, though. But expect Dallas to get first crack at Jones - who despite new coach Mike McCarthy's emphasis on ball-hawking (not a Byron strength) has been the Cowboys' top corner - in the hopes that the $15 million APY going rate isn't Byron's asking price.