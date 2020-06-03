Scouts Rank NFC East QBs: Cowboys With Dak Over Wentz' Eagles?

FRISCO - Maybe this is all about Dak Prescott + Andy Dalton > Carson Wentz?

In the SI.com EagleMaven position-group-by-position-group series examining the entire NFC East ... With the help of NFL scouts ... The East Examination continues here on the subject of ranking the QBs as John McMullen writes:

"Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott both arrived in the 2016 NFL Draft while Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins are from the Class of 2019.

"Ironically, Prescott is the only one in the group who wasn’t a high-level, first-round pick and he’s arguably been the best over Wentz with a nod to a cliche Chip Kelly likes to use - the best ability is availability.''

A view out of Philly that places Prescott above Wentz? We don't know if it's accurate ... but refreshing? It is that.

In the end, the NFL scouts give the Cowboys the No. 1 slot in the division because of Dak - and because of his backup, Andy Dalton.

Says one ex-AFC personnel executive: “Bottom line is you don’t want the backup playing, so in a perfect world I’d take Carson. If I need someone to win me a few games I’m way more comfortable with Dalton.”

