Scouts Rank NFC East TEs: 'Clunky' Vs. Cowboys

Mike Fisher

“It’s not going to scare teams but Dallas doesn’t necessarily need a receiving threat at tight,” said a former AFC personnel executive who is helping us rank the NFC East position groups.“With all the weapons they have I think they are comfortable with (Blake) Jarwin.”

In the SI.com EagleMaven position-group-by-position-group series examining the entire NFC East ... With the help of NFL scouts ... The NFC East Examination continues here regarding tight ends as John McMullen writes:

"The Jason Witten era is over for the second time in Dallas with the future Hall-of-Famer set to finish up in Las Vegas with the Raiders instead of the broadcast booth. That means Blake Jarwin ascends to the top of the depth chart. Jarwin is a solid two-way TE but lacks the explosiveness to be a top-tier playmaker.

"Dalton Schultz, a 2018 fourth-round pick from Tight End U Stanford, is also a two-way TE as the backup and has solid skills, so maybe the top trait with the Cowboys is the old-school Y-versatility of the top two options.

"Depth is on hand in the form of Blake Bell, the former Bell-dozing QB at Oklahoma, as well as a movement type in Cole Hikutini.''

We're not quite on the same page with all of that; Jarwin's explosiveness, at least relative to Witten, is his whole game. We see Shultz as the third guy, Bell as the No. 2, and aren't spending much time on Hikutini.

But the scout saying, “With all the weapons they have I think they are comfortable with (Blake) Jarwin''? Yes. We're on the same page there.

Meanwhile, Are the Giants better at tight end than Dallas? Are the Eagles, despite being "clunky,'' as one scout put it?

We've got our latest CowboysSI.com look at the tight ends here, with the Cowboys hope that they are more explosive in the post-Witten age. And here: Learn more about what the scouts think of the Big D tight ends group.

