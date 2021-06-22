NFL Top 5 Comeback Candidates: Cowboys QB Dak No. 1?

Dak and the five superstars who have the best odds to win a certain piece of NFL hardware.

FRISCO - The circumstances, in our minds, figure to lead to Dak Prescott winning this year’s NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award. And national media guys seem to agree.

Larry Brown Sports says “these five superstars have the best odds to win that piece of hardware.'' Their list, along with their comments:

5. Odell Beckham Jr., Browns: Unfortunately for Odell Beckham Jr., he’s a regular on “Comeback Player of the Year” lists. Injuries just seem to follow him the past few seasons. The hope is OBJ will remind us all why he was once considered the most gifted wide receiver in football.

4. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers: He missed 13 games a season ago due to shoulder, ankle and thigh injuries. … (but) In the few games he did play during the 2020 season, McCaffrey looked every bit as dominant as he had in years prior.

3. Nick Bosa, 49ers: “As a rookie in 2019, Nick Bosa erupted onto the scene with nine sacks and 25 QB hits en route to his first Pro Bowl. He also won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. Many believed that was just the tip of the iceberg … Instead, Bosa went down with a torn ACL in Week 2. … Bosa is easily the strongest defensive candidate for Comeback Player of the Year in 2021.”

2. Saquon Barkley, Giants: After erupting onto the scene as a rookie in 2018, Barkley has suffered back-to-back injury-plagued seasons. … Despite With more playmakers lining up for the offense, the 24-year-old could be in position for his best statistical output as a pro.”

1. Dak Prescott, Cowboys: “After starting off the 2020 regular season hot, Dak Prescott went down in Week 5 … Assuming that Prescott is at full health — something he has guaranteed — he should be the favorite to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year.”

We agree, and we don’t have to pick at the issue of Dak’s health, as we’ve seen him practice with our own eyes. The only real issues in Prescott’s campaign? One, will he again post attention-grabbing stats, and two, will be 2021 Cowboys be good enough as a team to boost and boast such an award winner?

