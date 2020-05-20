CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

'Unbreakable Emmitt' And 'The Safest Record in Sports'

Richie Whitt

Emmitt Smith’s NFL rushing record remains safe after 17 years, even though there are a couple of backs holding out hope. ... faint hope.

“No one will ever break this record,” said LaDainian Tomlinson on NFL Network. “There’s not enough opportunities that running backs will get. We know the shelf life is a lot shorter for running backs. I just don’t see guys getting a lot of opportunities. That’s a lot of yards for a guy to amass and I just don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Smith broke Walter Payton’s previous mark on Oct. 27, 2002, then padded his number to 18,355 until retiring at age 35. His gap remains more than 3,000 yards, though after this season it may dip below 2,000.

That’s because Frank Gore (who will be 37 next week) signed to play another year with the Jets and Adrian Peterson (35) will again be a featured back for the Redskins.

Gore, third on the list and trailing Emmitt by 3,008 yards, is unlikely to catch him. On his fourth team in four years, his carries and yards have declined for four straight years (only 599 yards in Buffalo last season) and in 2020 he’ll merely get Le’Veon Bell’s sloppy seconds.

At his pace and role, Gore would have to play well into his 40s to seriously threaten Smith. Peterson’s chances are more realistic, as he’s started 31 games and ran for almost 2,000 yards the last two seasons in Washington. Still, he trails Emmitt by 4,139 yards and would have to put together at least four more productive seasons – by which time he’ll be 39 – to flirt with the record.

If those two don’t catch Smith, his record will be safe for … who knows? Of the Top 75 all-time leading NFL rushers, only five – Peterson, Gore, Mark Ingram (30), Marshawn Lynch (34) and LeSean McCoy (32) – are active and none younger than 30. 

Football is a never-say-never business. But Tomlinson - and the numbers - do scream "never'' when it comes to out-Emmitting Emmitt.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Contracts: 'Dak Wants $45M For 5th Year' - And What That Means

Dallas Cowboys Contracts: Analyst Chris Simms Says 'Dak Prescott Wants $45M For A 5th Year'; Here's What That Means

Mike Fisher

by

RanCowDan

Cowboys MythBuster: 'Overpay Dak, Team Can't Win'

Dallas Cowboys MythBuster: 'If They Overpay Dak, The Team Can't Win' - Where Is The '13.1-Percent' Proof Of This?

Mike Fisher

by

MarcusJ

Dak Vs. The Cowboys: A Recent NFL History Of Franchise-Tag Patience

Dak Prescott Vs. The Dallas Cowboys Deserves Some Perspective ... So, We Present 'A Recent History Of Franchise-Tag Patience'

Mike Fisher

Jerry Jones Leads Cowboys Staff Re-Entry Into The Star

Jerry Jones Leads Dallas Cowboys Staff Re-Entry Into The Star; 'We'll Do It The Right Way,' Says Owner Of Dealing With COVID-19

Mike Fisher

Cowboys O-Line Update: How Much Do They Want Biadasz To Start?

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at offensive line as we enter offseason workouts, including a central question: How Much Do They Want The Rookie Biadasz To Start?

Matthew Postins

Cowboys QB (Zoom) Room update: Dak, Dalton and Coming Harmony

Inside we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand as we enter offseason workouts at quarterback - The QB (Zoom) Room with Dak, Dalton and Coming Harmony

Matthew Postins

by

Scubajoe61

Cowboys LB Vander Esch: 'I'm Ready To Roll'

Dallas Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch Is Coming Off Neck Surgery But Reporting, 'I'm Ready To Roll'

Mike Fisher

by

Scubajoe61

Dallas Cowboys Offered LeBron James A Contract During 2011 NBA Lockout

LeBron James- A Life-Long Dallas Cowboys Fan, We Should Note - Would've Been 'Greatest NFL Player Ever,' Says NBA Coach Doc Rivers

Mike Fisher

Wanna Bet: Cowboys McCarthy As NFL Coach of the Year?

A fresh start for the Dallas Cowboys and the former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy has created Super Bowl buzz and eye-catching betting lines in Las Vegas.

BriAmaranthus

Surveying the NFC East: From The Dallas Cowboys To The 'Bush-League'

Surveying the NFC East: From The Dallas Cowboys To The 'Bush-League'

Mike Fisher