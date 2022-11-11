FRISCO - Odell Beckham Jr. is dropping hints on social media that can be interpreted as the Dallas Cowboys remaining a contender in "The OBJ Sweepstakes'' ... as the free agent receiver seems to be coyly eliminating some NFL contenders from the chase.

The Cowboys have been open about their desire to sign the two-time All-Pro as he is reportedly close to being recovered from his lengthy rehab from knee surgery. From team owner Jerry Jones to coach Mike McCarthy to locker room leaders like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and Ezekiel, there is seemingly universal support inside The Star for the high-profile move.

Even on Friday, with the Cowboys putting together final preparations for Sunday's visit to Green Bay, McCarthy took a moment to mention OBJ.

“I think we all just think he’d be an excellent fit here,'' the coach told @1053thefan.

Meanwhile, on Twitter?

One fan tweeted at OBJ, "Hey, don't reply to this if you're going to sign with the Browns."

This drew a response from Beckham, saying, "HEY BRO," seemingly ruling out a return to the Cleveland Browns.

The thread continued, with another user playing the same game, just inserting the Denver Broncos into the conversation.

Beckham replied with a "waving" emoji. That - it would seem - is another "no.''

It may be worth noting: When asked in the same thread, "Don't reply if you're signing with the Giants," Beckham indeed did not reply ...

We know Beckham wants to sign with a contender, and we know the 30-year-old is looking for a place he can "call home" for the next "three to four years.'' And we know his Louisiana/Texas regionally-based "circle'' (family and friends and the like) have long wished for his home to be with the Cowboys ... with Dallas icon Michael Irvin now saying boldly that it is OBJ's wish to sign with "America's Team.''

The Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers seem to be joining Dallas in contention for the services of OBJ. ... at least until he tweets otherwise.

