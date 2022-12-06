DALLAS - Odell Beckham Jr. is surely smart and clever enough to say the nice things and the right things about all of his suitors, including his Monday and Tuesday hosts the Dallas Cowboys.

So his answer to a straight question on Monday while attending the Dallas Mavericks game alongside new pals (and potentially new teammates "superstars'' Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs might be the same answer he would have offered to the Buffalo Bills media or the New York Giants media.

Nevertheless, he said it ...

"What are the Cowboys’ chances are of signing you?''

“It’s a good possibility,” OBJ replied, an ESPN reporter noting that the free agent wideout said it "with a million-dollar smile.''

Again, this exchange does not include anything about the condition of his surgically repaired knee or his supposed desire for a long-term contract valued at $20 million APY. Nor does it factor in whether the Cowboys will truly pull the trigger on what owner Jerry Jones (whose family's seats Beckham and friends sat in to watch Suns at Mavs) admits might be an "uncomfortable'' risk.

But most of all, while Jones has been very open (too open?) about his willingness to roll the dice here, Beckham is quite likely making certain to say the right thing and the nice thing - as it benefits his coming negotiations - which is why he spent part of the evening telling us, "I plead the Fifth'' when it comes to his so-far experience in Dallas.

So yeah. It's a "good possibility.'' Which doesn't eliminate the "possibilities'' in New York or Buffalo or elsewhere.

