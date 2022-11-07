Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out, Includes Cowboys as 'A Place I Can Call Home'

The return of Odell Beckham Jr. is near. ... and the inclusion of the Dallas Cowboys in the "OBJ Sweepstakes'' is here.

Beckham (rehabbing from the torn ACL sustained with the Rams in the Super Bowl) will be "ready and cleared by the end of this week," according to one report. And now Beckham Jr. is speaking about his free agency with Complex Sports. ...

And mentioning Dallas.

"Whether it's Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, or reunion with the Giants,'' he said, "I want to be able to spill these last three or four years into these next three or fours into something where I can buy a home, like somewhere I can call home."

Beckham added that he does not want to "live out of a suitcase,'' saying he is tired of the "rock-and-roll lifestyle."

Beckham will have plenty of teams to choose from, a list that figures to feature contenders. ... with one of those teams being the Dallas Cowboys, as CowboysSI.com has reported.

Despite insisting they are "comfortable" at receiver, Dallas engaged in pre-trade deadline conversations that included Brandin Cooks, Jerry Jeudy and more. Next up? A Cowboys conversation about fit and feel and finances with free agent Odell Beckham Jr. himself.

