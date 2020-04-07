CowboyMaven
What's The One Thing Gerald McCoy Looks Forward to With Cowboys?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Gerald McCoy grew up in Oklahoma a passionate Dallas Cowboys fan. That's one reason for the Pro Bowl defensive tackle to be excited about joining "America's Team.'' He's getting paid handsomely to do so (though his contract is highly cost-effective for Dallas, given his talent). And that's another reason for him to be buoyed by the transaction.

But what is one of the newest Cowboys most excited about as we all (hopefully) await the 2020 Dallas Cowboys season?

Practice,'' he said to our friend, USA Today‘s Jori Epstein:

“How are you ill-prepared on game day?'' McCoy asked. "This is what you go against every day.''

He is talking, of course, about a Dallas roster that on offense is star-studded. When he lines up at defensive tackle, he'll look across the line at blockers like Tyron Smith and Zack Martin. When he penetrates the backfield, he'll deal with quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott. When he glances over his shoulder following a pass play, he'll eyeball Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

"Practice'' does indeed sound like fun. So do OTAs and minicamp and training camps ... for all of us ... whenever.

McCoy is also worth watching, as a premier D-lineman over the course of his decade in the NFL. The former first-round pick has made the Pro Bowl six times ... so he's right there with Zack and Dak and Tyron and Amari and Zeke.

"This is what you go against every day,'' said McCoy, expressing how much he looks forward to having 'the Star on my helmet. ... I love competition. And I’m extremely excited to compete against those guys then bring it all together.”

