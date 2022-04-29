Skip to main content

'Opinions' Comment From Cowboys First-Round Pick Tyler Smith Going Viral

Last night, the Dallas Cowboys selected Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith with the 24th overall pick in the draft.

FRISCO - On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys selected Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith with the 24th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

And on Friday, the Fort Worth kid showed up here at The Star in Frisco to tell you what he thinks of your opinions of what happened.

“I stay away from the media,'' Smith said. "Everybody has an opinion. It’s like buttholes, everybody has one.''

Tyler-Smith
t smiths

Many fans and analysts have reacted negatively to this decision, citing Smith’s "raw game'' and his habit of picking up holding penalties while playing in the offensive line at Tulsa.

But during this introductory press conference on Friday, Smith showed off another habit ... showing some wit, gently directed at critics ...

With a comment that isn't exactly "gentle.''

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did a double-take ... and while everybody in the room is undoubtedly aware of the saying - the room is full of sports writers! - there was a bit of shock that came before a lot of chuckling.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

tulsa_smith_tyler_2
Play

‘I Was Shocked!’ The NFL Draft Path of Tyler Smith to Cowboys

Tyler Smith comes home to DFW to begin his pro football career.

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
1 hour ago
nfc-east- stars
Play

Day 1 Draft Review: Did NFC East Close Gap on Cowboys?

While Dallas filled a need with an offensive tackle, Eagles, Giants and Commanders all added potential offensive stars

By Richie Whitt5 hours ago
5 hours ago
sam nakobe
Play

Cowboys NFL Draft: Top 15 Defensive Targets in Round 2

Dallas picks at No. 56 overall in tonight's Round 2. Is there an immediate-impact defensive player coming to the Cowboys?

By Mike Fisher and Kevin Tame Jr.5 hours ago
5 hours ago

“That was a good one,” McCarthy said.

It really was. And maybe Smith, the 6-5, 320-pound man-child, can be a good one as well. Though he played tackle throughout his collegiate career, Smith has talked about his position flex and he can be expected to begin his NFL career at the left guard position, ideally started and learning from left tackle Tyron Smith before someday taking over for the standout and future Hall of Famer.

It is worth noting that Tyler could've said, "Opinions are like noses - everybody has one.'' But he did it his way. And it "was a good one.''

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

tulsa_smith_tyler_2
News

‘I Was Shocked!’ The NFL Draft Path of Tyler Smith to Cowboys

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
nfc-east- stars
News

Day 1 Draft Review: Did NFC East Close Gap on Cowboys?

By Richie Whitt5 hours ago
sam nakobe
News

Cowboys NFL Draft: Top 15 Defensive Targets in Round 2

By Mike Fisher and Kevin Tame Jr.5 hours ago
jerry 2022 board
News

Deja Blue: Jerry Jones Shows Off 'Private' Cowboys NFL Draft Board

By Richie Whitt6 hours ago
Tyler-Smith
News

Cowboys 1st-Round Pick Tyler Smith Overcame 'Blount's Disease' - Incredible Story

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
t smiths
News

Cowboys Use NFL Draft on 'The Next Tyron Smith' - Tyler Smith

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
jackson-brown
News

A.J. Brown (to Eagles) and Hollywood Brown (to Kyler Murray's Cardinals) Both Traded: NFL Draft Tracker

By Cowboys Country Staff20 hours ago
usc london cow
News

NFL Source: Trade-Minded Cowboys 'Love' USC WR Drake London - But ...

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago