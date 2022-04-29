'Opinions' Comment From Cowboys First-Round Pick Tyler Smith Going Viral

Last night, the Dallas Cowboys selected Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith with the 24th overall pick in the draft.

FRISCO - On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys selected Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith with the 24th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

And on Friday, the Fort Worth kid showed up here at The Star in Frisco to tell you what he thinks of your opinions of what happened.

“I stay away from the media,'' Smith said. "Everybody has an opinion. It’s like buttholes, everybody has one.''

Many fans and analysts have reacted negatively to this decision, citing Smith’s "raw game'' and his habit of picking up holding penalties while playing in the offensive line at Tulsa.

But during this introductory press conference on Friday, Smith showed off another habit ... showing some wit, gently directed at critics ...

With a comment that isn't exactly "gentle.''

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did a double-take ... and while everybody in the room is undoubtedly aware of the saying - the room is full of sports writers! - there was a bit of shock that came before a lot of chuckling.

“That was a good one,” McCarthy said.

It really was. And maybe Smith, the 6-5, 320-pound man-child, can be a good one as well. Though he played tackle throughout his collegiate career, Smith has talked about his position flex and he can be expected to begin his NFL career at the left guard position, ideally started and learning from left tackle Tyron Smith before someday taking over for the standout and future Hall of Famer.

It is worth noting that Tyler could've said, "Opinions are like noses - everybody has one.'' But he did it his way. And it "was a good one.''

